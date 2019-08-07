Garneau went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Cubs.

His second-inning blast off Jon Lester was Garneau's first homer in an Oakland uniform in only his second game with the team. The veteran backstop now has three long balls and 12 RBI in 30 games between the A's and Angels, but he'll likely lose his roster spot once Josh Phegley (thumb) gets healthy.

