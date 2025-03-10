The Athletics reassigned Floro to minor-league camp Monday.

Floro was a free agent for most of the offseason before coming to an agreement on a minor-league contract with the Athletics in late February. Though he's an experienced reliever who made 66 appearances at the big-league level between the Nationals and Diamondbacks in 2024, Floro never made a serious run at a spot in the Athletics' Opening Day bullpen. Floro didn't make any appearances in the Cactus League, though manager Mark Kotsay had previously suggested that the right-hander's absence from the pitching schedule wasn't the result of any injury. Instead, Floro may have just been behind schedule in his throwing progression and was in need of an extended ramp-up period, so the Athletics could have him open the season at Triple-A Las Vegas and evaluate him for a promotion to the big leagues once he gets a few appearances under his belt.