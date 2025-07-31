The Athletics acquired Nunez, shortstop Leo De Vries, right-hander Braden Nett and right-hander Henry Baez from the Padres on Thursday in exchange for right-hander Mason Miller and left-hander JP Sears, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Of the four players acquired by the Athletics, Nunez has the closest proximity to the big leagues. He had occupied a spot on the Padres' 40-man roster and made his MLB debut earlier in July, making four relief appearances for San Diego before being demoted shortly before the All-Star break. He had otherwise spent the entire 2025 season in the minors and compiled a 2.06 ERA and 1.03 WHIP while striking out 56 batters over 35 innings between Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso. Even if the Athletics opt to have Nunez begin his time in the organization at Triple-A Las Vegas, the right-hander likely won't have to wait long to earn a look in the big-league bullpen.