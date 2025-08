The Athletics recalled Nunez from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Nunez was acquired from the Padres on Thursday in the Mason Miller and JP Sears trade. Nunez made his MLB debut earlier this season with San Diego, registering a 3.86 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 2:4 K:BB across 4.2 innings. He struck out 14.4 batters per nine innings over 35 innings in the minors.