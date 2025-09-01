Athletics' Eduarniel Nunez: Sent back to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics optioned Nunez to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
Acquired from the Padres in the Mason Miller trade, Nunez has been roughed up for eight runs with a 9:7 K:BB in eight relief innings during his time with the Athletics. The 26-year-old has the potential to develop into a late-inning weapon, but he'll head back to the minors for now.
