The Athletics optioned Nunez to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Acquired from the Padres in the Mason Miller trade, Nunez has been roughed up for eight runs with a 9:7 K:BB in eight relief innings during his time with the Athletics. The 26-year-old has the potential to develop into a late-inning weapon, but he'll head back to the minors for now.

