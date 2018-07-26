Jackson allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings against the Rangers on Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision.

The big blow on Jackson's ledger came via a three-run homer in the second inning, and it made for his worst outing thus far in his brief Oakland tenure. Though the 34-year-old allowed more than three runs for the first time in six starts and was knocked out early, he was bailed out of picking up the loss thanks to another dramatic Athletics comeback win. Wednesday's outing raised his ERA nearly a full run, but Jackson still sports a respectable 3.86 ERA and 1.09 WHIP through 35 innings. He'll look to get back on track Monday against the Blue Jays.