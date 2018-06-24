Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Callup for spot start imminent
Jackson is slated to be called up from Triple-A Nashville to start Monday's game against the Tigers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Jackson would be making an appearance with a 13th major-league team if he does receive the callup, which would tie former Athletics reliever Octavio Dotel's record. The 34-year-old Jackson signed a minor-league deal with Oakland on June 6, and he's gone 0-1 with a 4.02 across three starts with the Sounds while allowing 12 hits and eight walks over 15.2 innings.
