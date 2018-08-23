Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Can't finish fifth inning
Jackson (4-3) took the loss Wednesday against the Rangers, allowing four runs on seven hits (including two homers) in just 4.1 innings, striking out two while walking three.
Jackson allowed a run in four of the five innings in which he appeared, including solo shots to Shin-Soo Choo in the first and Joey Gallo in the fourth. He was knocked out with one out in the fifth following an Adrian Beltre RBI single. The poor start seems to be just a blip in a surprisingly effective season for the veteran, as he'd allowed just two runs over his last four starts combined. His ERA still sits a just 2.97. He'll face a tough opponent in his next start, travelling to Houston on Monday.
