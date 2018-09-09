Jackson didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rangers, allowing four runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five across three innings.

Jackson struggled after firing a scoreless first inning, allowing four runs on a trio of extra-base hits over the next two-plus innings before being chased one batter into the fourth frame. The rough outing raised Jackson's ERA from 2.91 to 3.26. He'll look to right the ship in his next outing, which will come on the road against the Rays.