Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Continues strong run
Jackson (4-2) allowed three hits and three walks while striking out six over 7.1 scoreless innings in a win over the Angels on Saturday.
The A's staked Jackson to an early lead and he cruised, allowing just one runner past first base in his first seven innings. He continues to silence his doubters -- Jackson has a 2.48 ERA in nine starts this season and hasn't allowed a single earned run in his last three outings -- but the regression monster has caught up to him the past two years and it seems likely to happen again this season. Jackson gets the Astros at home his next time out.
More News
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Picks up third win•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Fans five in win over Toronto•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Allows five earned Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Sharp again despite second loss•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Takes loss despite solid start•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Struggles with control in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...