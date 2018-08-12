Jackson (4-2) allowed three hits and three walks while striking out six over 7.1 scoreless innings in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

The A's staked Jackson to an early lead and he cruised, allowing just one runner past first base in his first seven innings. He continues to silence his doubters -- Jackson has a 2.48 ERA in nine starts this season and hasn't allowed a single earned run in his last three outings -- but the regression monster has caught up to him the past two years and it seems likely to happen again this season. Jackson gets the Astros at home his next time out.