Jackson (2-2) tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out five as he notched the victory against the Blue Jays.

Jackson narrowly missed securing a quality start, as he was lifted with 101 pitches after recording two outs in the sixth. He managed to produce an excellent outing, despite a shaky start his last time out: he surrendered five runs on seven hits and two walks across 4.1 innings against Texas. Jackson owns a solid 3.32 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 32 punchouts through 40.2 frames in 2018.