Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Fires six strong innings
Jackson (5-3) tossed six innings and got the win Sunday, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two batters in the 8-2 win over the Mariners.
After allowing an RBI single to Nelson Cruz in the first inning, Jackson settled in and cruised through the rest of his afternoon. The 34-year-old journeyman continues to be a welcomed surprise in Oakland's starting rotation with a 2.91 ERA in 74.1 innings so far in 2018. He'll face the Rangers at home on Saturday.
