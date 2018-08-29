Jackson allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in a no-decision against the Astros on Tuesday. He struck out four and walked two in 4.2 innings.

Jackson pitched effectively through four innings but got into some trouble in the fifth and was relieved after giving up a two-run double to Alex Bregman to tie the game at three a piece. Jackson isn't impressing much with a 49:24 K:BB in 68.1 innings but he is holding opponents to a .217 batting average while registering six quality starts in 12 games started this season. He's slated to take on the Mariners at home in his next start.