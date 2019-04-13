Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Heading to extended spring training
Jackson, who signed a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Wednesday, is heading to extended spring training in Arizona to start bullpen sessions, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.
The veteran right-hander will use his time in Arizona to begin acclimating his arm to the rigors of the season after not having participated in any spring training. The plan is for Jackson to eventually make his way to Triple-A Las Vegas and stretch out with some starts in anticipation of a callup at some point this season. Jackson was a key figure in an injury-riddled Athletics rotation last season, going 6-3 with a 3.33 ERA across 17 starts.
