Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Heading to Triple-A
Jackson will report to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic reports.
Jackson will move to Triple-A after striking out nine batters across five innings of two-run ball in a start for High-A Stockton over the weekend. The veteran right-hander is expected to get up to speed with Las Vegas before ultimately joining the big club. Across 17 starts with the A's last season, Jackson posted a 3.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 68:37 K:BB in 92 innings.
