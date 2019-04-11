Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Joins A's on minors deal
Jackson signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Jackson apparently received a major-league offer from Oakland at some point this offseason, according to Heyman, but he decided to continue testing his options to no avail. The 35-year-old had a 3.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 68:37 K:BB across 92 innings (17 starts) with the Athletics last season.
