Jackson signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Jackson apparently received a major-league offer from Oakland at some point this offseason, according to Heyman, but he decided to continue testing his options to no avail. The 35-year-old had a 3.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 68:37 K:BB across 92 innings (17 starts) with the Athletics last season.

