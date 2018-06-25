Jackson has joined the Athletics and will start Monday's game against the Tigers, but he's yet to officially be called up from Triple-A Nashville, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The fact the move has yet to officially be made appears purely procedural in nature, as the Athletics hadn't declared who'd be sent back down to the farm in a corresponding move as of late Sunday night. However, Slusser reports that it will be outfielder Nick Martini, who laced a game-winning single in Saturday's extra-inning win, that will head back to Nashville to make room for Jackson. The veteran right-hander will be making an appearance for a 13th major-league team, which ties the record of former Oakland reliever Octavio Dotel.