Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Nabs first win of 2018
Jackson (1-0) picked up the win in Saturday's 7-2 victory over Cleveland, allowing two runs on only two hits over 6.2 innings while striking out six.
Both hits were solo homers, but otherwise the 34-year-old was in full control all afternoon. It's his first win in an A's uniform, but no matter what colors he wears Jackson has always been tough on Cleveland -- he's now won 10 straight decisions against the club, with his last loss to them coming over a decade ago in his first full season as a starting pitcher with the Rays. Jackson has given Oakland two quality starts in two outings, and he'll take a 2.13 ERA into his next start Saturday on the road in a rematch with Cleveland.
