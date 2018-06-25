Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Officially called up ahead of start
Jackson was called up by the Athletics on Monday and will start against the Tigers.
Jackson is set to appear for his 13th major-league team. He'll have a fairly easy opponent, though it may be hard for fantasy owners to trust him, as he's posted an ERA north of 5.00 in each of the last two seasons and three of the last four. The A's don't necessarily trust him either, as they've only turned to him after six other starters have gotten injured, though he does have a respectable 3.53 ERA in 13 starts at the Triple-A level this season. Liam Hendriks was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
