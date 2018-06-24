Jackson is slated to be called up from Triple-A Nashville to start Monday's game against the Tigers at Comerica Park, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Jackson would be making an appearance with a 13th major-league team, which would tie Octavio Dotel's record. The 34-year-old Jackson signed a minor-league deal with Oakland on June 6, and he's gone 0-1 with a 4.02 across three starts with the Sounds while allowing 12 hits and eight walks over 15.2 innings. If Daniel Mengden, who exited Saturday's start with a foot sprain, is forced to go on the disabled list, Jackson could be in line for more than one start at the big-league level.