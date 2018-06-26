Jackson gave up one run on six hits and zero walks while striking out seven in six innings Monday against the A's. He did not factor into the decision.

He pitched well enough to get the win, but Oakland's offense didn't get on the board until they scored five runs in the final three innings. While this was a great way to kick off his tenure with the A's, he will face a much more difficult lineup in his next outing Saturday at home against the Indians.

