Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Sharp again despite second loss
Jackson (1-2) got the loss against the Giants on Friday, giving up three earned runs on four hits, striking out six and walking one as the Athletics eventually fell 5-1.
He didn't get the win but it was still another quality start for the veteran right-hander-his fourth in five trips to the mound this season. He's still only thrown 30.2 innings, but Jackson is providing solid returns so far, as he's got a 2.93 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP and 23 strikeouts since his season debut on June 25.
