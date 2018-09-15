Jackson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Rays, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.

The veteran right-hander has just one quality start in his last six trips to the mound, primarily because he's pitched past the fifth inning only once during that stretch. Jackson will take a 3.17 ERA into his next start Thursday at home against the Angels.