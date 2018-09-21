Jackson (6-3) allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven across 5.1 innings to earn the win Thursday against the Angels.

Jackson surrendered the first run of the game in third inning, but allowed only a solo home run to Mike Trout throughout the rest of his start. He was backed by a 21-run effort by the Athletics' lineup, allowing him to cruise to his sixth win of the season. Jackson has now allowed three or fewer earned runs in eight of his past ten starts, aiding him to a 3.18 ERA across 87.2 innings this season.