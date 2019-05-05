Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Strong in first Triple-A start
Jackson allowed two earned runs on three hits and four walks across 4.2 innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Fresno on Friday. He struck out four.
Jackson worked up to 102 pitches, getting 65 of them into the strike zone. The veteran right-hander is with the Aviators in order to get stretched out after not having had the benefit of a spring training. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that there's a possibility Jackson could slide into the major-league rotation during the coming week, although that won't likely be decided for several days.
