Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Struggles with control in no-decision
Jackson took a no-decision in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Mariners after giving up three runs on five hits and five walks and striking out two over 4.1 innings.
The five walks were Jackson's most in any of his 17 starts this season, with the right-hander also hitting a batter and finding the strike zone on just 47 of his 84 pitches. This was Jackson's final outing of the regular season, so the shaky performance won't help his chances of capturing a rotation spot in the ALDS, should the Athletics defeat the Yankees in a wild-card game. Over his five September appearances, Jackson turned in a 4.18 ERA and 1.39 WHIP while failing to work more than six innings in any of those starts.
More News
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Start bumped to Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Solid in win•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Solid effort in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Chased early in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Fires six strong innings•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Goes 4.2 innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....