Jackson took a no-decision in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Mariners after giving up three runs on five hits and five walks and striking out two over 4.1 innings.

The five walks were Jackson's most in any of his 17 starts this season, with the right-hander also hitting a batter and finding the strike zone on just 47 of his 84 pitches. This was Jackson's final outing of the regular season, so the shaky performance won't help his chances of capturing a rotation spot in the ALDS, should the Athletics defeat the Yankees in a wild-card game. Over his five September appearances, Jackson turned in a 4.18 ERA and 1.39 WHIP while failing to work more than six innings in any of those starts.