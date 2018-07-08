Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Struggles with control in no-decision
Jackson didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 6-3 extra-innings win over Cleveland, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and four walks over 5.2 innings while striking out three.
The right-hander threw only 58 of 98 pitches for strikes and issued his first free passes of the year in the majors before getting the hook, and Jackson seemed headed for his first loss of the season before the Oakland offense was able to break through against the Cleveland bullpen. The veteran will take a 2.45 ERA -- more than two runs better than his career mark -- into his next outing Thursday in Houston.
