Jackson (1-1) got the loss against the Giants on Friday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over six innings, striking out one and walking three in Oakland's eventual 7-1 defeat.

Jackson pitched well against the Giants, but he ended up getting the short end of his duel with Madison Bumgarner. The ageless veteran has been solid in his four trips to the mound this season, as he's posted three quality starts in those four outings. All told, he's sporting a 2.59 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP through an admittedly small sample size of 24.1 innings.