Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Takes loss despite solid start
Jackson (1-1) got the loss against the Giants on Friday, giving up two earned runs on four hits over six innings, striking out one and walking three in Oakland's eventual 7-1 defeat.
Jackson pitched well against the Giants, but he ended up getting the short end of his duel with Madison Bumgarner. The ageless veteran has been solid in his four trips to the mound this season, as he's posted three quality starts in those four outings. All told, he's sporting a 2.59 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP through an admittedly small sample size of 24.1 innings.
More News
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Struggles with control in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Nabs first win of 2018•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Quality start in Oakland debut•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Officially called up ahead of start•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Monday start confirmed, official callup pending•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Promotion appears imminent•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling Aces
Luis Severino, Corey Kluber, Charlie Morton and a few other aces just haven’t been themselves...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey fading
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Waivers: Trust Matz, Ross now?
Heath Cummings looks at performances from Steven Matz and Tyson Ross, and asks whether they're...
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...