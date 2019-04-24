Jackson threw a simulated game in the team's spring facility in Arizona on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Jackson has been prepping for an eventual short-term assignment at Triple-A Las Vegas. Tuesday, the veteran right-hander threw approximately 70 pitches, a solid workload that should go a long way toward stretching him out. Jackson is eventually expected to be utilized at the big-league level at some point this season after going 6-3 with a 3.33 ERA across 17 starts in 2018.

More News
Our Latest Stories