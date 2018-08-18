Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Tosses five innings in no-decision
Jackson didn't factor into the decision against the Astros on Friday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out two and walking two in Oakland's eventual 4-3 victory in extra innings.
The right-hander didn't bag his fourth straight win in this contest but he still managed to generate another solid stat line in holding the Astros to the pair of runs. The ageless veteran is having a renaissance campaign so far for the Athletics, as he's sporting a 2.58 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP through 59.1 innings. He'll take on the Rangers at home on Wednesday.
More News
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Continues strong run•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Picks up third win•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Fans five in win over Toronto•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Allows five earned Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Sharp again despite second loss•
-
Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Takes loss despite solid start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...