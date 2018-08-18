Jackson didn't factor into the decision against the Astros on Friday, giving up two earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out two and walking two in Oakland's eventual 4-3 victory in extra innings.

The right-hander didn't bag his fourth straight win in this contest but he still managed to generate another solid stat line in holding the Astros to the pair of runs. The ageless veteran is having a renaissance campaign so far for the Athletics, as he's sporting a 2.58 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP through 59.1 innings. He'll take on the Rangers at home on Wednesday.