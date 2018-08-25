Athletics' Edwin Jackson: Will start Tuesday
Jackson's next start was bumped from Monday to Tuesday at Houston, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Manager Bob Melvin wants to give his starting rotation an additional day of rest, so everyone will be bumped back a day as Chris Bassitt is recalled from Triple-A to start Sunday. Jackson will still face the Astros, which mustered two runs and five hits over five innings during their previous matchup.
