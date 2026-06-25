Athletics' Elvis Alvarado: Allows two homers in blown save

Alvarado (3-3) allowed two runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning to take the loss and a blown save Wednesday versus the Giants.

Alvarado gave up ninth-inning solo shots to Rafael Devers and Victor Bericoto. This was Alvarado's first blown save of the season, though he's also 11 days removed from his last converted save. He's allowed five runs over 5.1 innings in his last four appearances, including four homers. Overall, Alvarado has a 6.20 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB through 20.1 innings with two saves and four holds. If his struggles persist, he could pitch his way out of the high-leverage role he earned earlier in June.