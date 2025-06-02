Alvarado was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.
Alvarado will return to the major-league roster after being sent down to Las Vegas on May 13. The right-hander made five appearances in Triple-A after his demotion, allowing four runs on five hits and six walks while striking out six batters over five innings. Alvarado will operate as a replacement arm for Gunnar Hoglund (hip) after Hoglund was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday.
