The Athletics claimed Alvarado off waivers from the Pirates on Thursday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Alvarado was designated for assignment by the Pirates earlier this week and will now join a new 40-man roster. The 25-year-old has not appeared in a major-league game, most recently posting a 2.79 ERA and 71:38 K:BB over 48.1 innings at Triple-A Jacksonville in the Marlins organization in 2024.