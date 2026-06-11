Athletics' Elvis Alvarado: Nabs first save of season

Alvarado struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Brewers.

The Athletics deployed Scott Barlow and Hogan Harris prior to the ninth inning in a close game. Mark Leiter didn't appear, so it's somewhat notable that Alvarado was trusted to lock things down in the ninth while pitching for the second day in a row. Alvarado struggled a bit early in the season after opening the campaign on the big-league roster, but he's allowed just one hit while striking out nine over 4.1 innings across three appearances during this stint in the majors. He's collected a save, four holds and a 2-0 record despite his 5.79 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 18:7 K:BB through 14 innings overall. Alvarado is the eighth pitcher to earn a save for the Athletics this season as the team's closing situation continues to be a large committee.