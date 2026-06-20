Athletics' Elvis Alvarado: Picks up win in relief

Alvarado (3-1) earned the win in relief Friday against the Angels after tossing two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Alvarado pitched the ninth and 10th innings for the A's and delivered excellent results, throwing 13 of his 21 pitches for strikes and only allowing one baserunner. Even though his 5.00 ERA doesn't inspire confidence, a 1.17 WHIP and 3.26 FIP suggest he's been unlucky. Alvarado has four holds, two saves and a 22:7 K:BB across 18 innings in 16 appearances this season. Since returning to the majors June 6, he's posted a 1.08 ERA with 13 strikeouts and no walks across six outings and 8.1 innings.