Alvarado (1-0) pitched 1.2 scoreless innings, walking two batters and striking out two on his way to a win in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

Alvarado has been thrust into a prominent late-inning role following the departure of Mason Miller. He made the most of his opportunity Sunday, securing the first win of his young career. The right-hander has compiled a 3.04 ERA and 1.27 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 19 appearances this season, and he's competing with Michael Kelly and Sean Newcomb for high-leverage opportunities moving forward in 2025.