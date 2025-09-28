Alvarado allowed no hits and a walk with no strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings Saturday against Kansas City.

Alvarado entered in the fifth inning and recorded the final out of the frame, then worked through the sixth while allowing just one baserunner. The hard-throwing righty has been sharp down the stretch, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings over his past five appearances and posting a 1.86 ERA across nine outings in September. In his rookie season, he owns a 3.27 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 36 appearances and 41.1 innings.