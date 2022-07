Andrus went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two additional runs in a win over the White Sox on Friday.

The veteran shortstop produced his second three-hit tally of the past four games and hit safely for the 10th time in the last 11 contests overall. Andrus boasts a .350/.395/.475 slash line over that span, and his current .240 season average qualifies as his highest figure since June 11.