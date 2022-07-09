Andrus went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Astros on Friday.

The veteran shortstop opened the scoring on the night for either squad with his 350-foot shot in the second inning that plated Christian Bethancourt. Andrus has been on an unusual power surge of late, leaving the yard in three of his last seven games and posting a sizzling .316 average and 1.053 OPS across 43 plate appearances over his last 12 contests.