Andrus went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Mariners.

Andrus generated the Athletics' lone run against Robbie Ray with a seventh-inning solo shot. The Oakland offense fared no better against relievers Andres Munoz and Paul Sewald in the low-scoring loss. This was Andrus' sixth straight game with a hit and his second homer in the last three. The veteran shortstop is up to five long balls, 18 RBI, 28 runs scored and four stolen bases while slashing .232/.297/.366 in 74 contests this year.