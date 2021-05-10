Andrus went 1-for-4 with a triple in a loss to the Rays on Sunday.

Andrus' first three-bagger since 2019 served to extend his modest hitting streak to three games and qualified as his second extra-base hit in as many contests. Despite the occasional flashes at the plate, the veteran's season-plus slump continues in full force, as he's still slashing just .158/.203/.211 and sports a career-high 18.7 percent strikeout rate over 123 plate appearances.