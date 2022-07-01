Andrus went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday.

Andrus' 402-foot solo shot in the third inning erased an early 1-0 deficit and served as his fourth homer of the season. The veteran shortstop has now hit safely in six straight starts, and he's generated an outstanding .364 average and 1.031 OPS across a modest sample of 25 plate appearances in his last seven contests.