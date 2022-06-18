Andrus went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Royals on Friday.
The veteran authored the only multi-hit effort in yet another low-scoring loss for the Athletics. Andrus hadn't mustered two hits in a game since June 1, and his productive night Friday snapped an 0-for-15 skid that encompassed his previous four games.
