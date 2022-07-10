Andrus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Andrus started the past six games and will head to the bench after going 4-for-17 with two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and three runs scored. Nick Allen will shift to shortstop Sunday.
