Andrus, who went 1-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch and two runs in Friday's loss to the Guardians, is hitting .185 (5-for-27) with three walks, eight strikeouts and three runs overall across the last eight games.

The veteran shortstop opened the season on a tear at the plate by posting a .364 average across his first six games, but he's mostly been in a deep funk since then. Andrus did struggle for most of the first two months of last season before picking up some steam, as he was slashing .207/.262/.264 as late as June 10 before picking up the pace by hitting .266 over his final 85 games.