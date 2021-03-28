Andrus is 5-for-14 with a double, a triple, three RBI, a walk and four runs over his last four spring starts.

Andrus' 2-for-4 day against the Dodgers on Friday pushed his spring average over the Mendoza Line to .205 and served as only his second multi-hit effort in 14 Cactus League contests. The recent flashes with the bat are particularly welcome in Andrus' case, as he's being counted on as the everyday shortstop and is coming off a 2020 season in which he slashed an unsightly .194/.252/.330 with the Rangers (111 plate appearances).