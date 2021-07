Andrus went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in an extra-inning loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

The veteran shortstop slugged his first round tripper since Sept. 11 of last season in the ninth inning, launching a 422-foot shot to center to knot the game at 2-2. Andrus has now hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, with Friday's blast serving as his third extra-base hit over that span.