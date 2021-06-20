Andrus went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Yankees.

Though his on-base average sits at an ugly .276 for the season, Andrus has enjoyed a nice surge at the plate in June after struggling mightily during the first two months of the season. Through 16 games on the month, Andrus is slashing .298/.365/.439 with nine runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases. Despite the improved production, Andrus hasn't benefited from a move up the batting order. He'll start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's series finale.