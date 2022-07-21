site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Elvis Andrus: Takes seat for matinee
Andrus isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Tigers.
Andrus started the last six games and hit .217 with four runs, three RBI and a stolen base. He'll get a breather while Nick Allen shifts to shortstop with Sheldon Neuse starting at second base.
